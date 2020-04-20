Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 4,815 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 197.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $228.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.49. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $323.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,803 shares of company stock worth $30,297,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.