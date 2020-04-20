Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 138,229 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,229 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,389 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,536,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 295,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,146,897.16. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 118,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 77,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,891 shares of company stock worth $17,813,502. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

