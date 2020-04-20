Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dril-Quip worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $16,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.43 and a beta of 1.49. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

