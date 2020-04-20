Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 514,666 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514,666 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 24.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of DXPE opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

