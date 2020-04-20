GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528,067 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GCP stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

