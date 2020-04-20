Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Vicor worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vicor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vicor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vicor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vicor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

VICR stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.03 million. Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

