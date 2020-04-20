Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Apogee Enterprises worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

APOG stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $475.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson purchased 25,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

