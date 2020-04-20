Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $777.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHCT. DA Davidson raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.