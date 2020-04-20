Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMLP. Evercore ISI upgraded Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

GMLP opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.