Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,003,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

