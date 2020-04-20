Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $138.19 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.82.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

