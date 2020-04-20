Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,464 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 242.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,806 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $150.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.40. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $109.28 and a 1 year high of $177.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1087 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

