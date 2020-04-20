Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hurco Companies worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 4,342.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

NASDAQ HURC opened at $27.40 on Monday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURC shares. TheStreet cut Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.