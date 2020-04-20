Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of CAI International worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. CAI International Inc has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.35 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

