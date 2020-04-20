Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 186,516 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.