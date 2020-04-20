Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Calithera Biosciences worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

In related news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

