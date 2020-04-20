Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $744,000 Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 781,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,676 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 321,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $453.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

