Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Lumber Liquidators worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LL. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

LL opened at $5.46 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

