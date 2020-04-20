Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 239.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Shotspotter worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

SSTI stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.24 million, a PE ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.82. Shotspotter Inc has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

