Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.03. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.