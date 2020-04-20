Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRC. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 66,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRC opened at $28.54 on Monday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Gorman-Rupp’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRC shares. Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

