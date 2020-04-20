Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,150 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of A10 Networks worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in A10 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEN stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

