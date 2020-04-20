Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $99.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.16 per share, with a total value of $190,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

