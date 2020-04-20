Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $768,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 84,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

