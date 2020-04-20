Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,505,000 after buying an additional 686,172 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,539,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,769,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $80.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

