Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 580.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gray Television by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTN opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.26. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

