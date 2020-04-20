Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,069 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 392.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 83.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens increased their target price on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $635.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.60. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $473.91 and a 52-week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

