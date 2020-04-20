Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $46.42.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.