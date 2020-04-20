Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Munivest Fund II were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

