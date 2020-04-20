Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 8,697 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.38. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

