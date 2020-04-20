Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,795 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MQY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

