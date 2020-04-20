Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Shares of JHG opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

