Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Short Interest Update

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE HVT.A opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

