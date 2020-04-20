Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 897,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HEBT opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. Hebron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Get Hebron Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hebron Technology by 66.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hebron Technology by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hebron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hebron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hebron Technology Company Profile

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hebron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hebron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.