Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 4,136,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $124,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,805.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 183,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,986 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HT opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.31%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.