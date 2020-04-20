Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE:HRC opened at $112.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

