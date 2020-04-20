Hills Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,284 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $178.60 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,358.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

