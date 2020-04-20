HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 7,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 428,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 1,347.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 283,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

