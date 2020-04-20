HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,344 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 104,346 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in HP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research cut their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $15.52 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

