Huber Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

