Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Huron Consulting Group worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

