Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 62,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 77,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 138,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after buying an additional 74,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,358.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

