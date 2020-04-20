Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells $2,144,975.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $422.96 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.86. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

