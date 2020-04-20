Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $57,553.32 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,788 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $57,553.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.