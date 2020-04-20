Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Insteel Industries worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 466,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,964 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

