Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average is $138.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.