JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $14.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.91.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 73.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 42,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 40,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 134,971 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

