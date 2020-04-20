JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $95.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

