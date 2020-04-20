JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $289.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.