JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPM opened at $95.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

